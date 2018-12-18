Jennifer Garner is fangirling over ballet stars!

The 46-year-old actress attended American Ballet Theatre's annual holiday benefit at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, where she spent her evening mingling with stunning dancers.

Garner was photographed on the red carpet and inside the event with James Whiteside, a principal dancer at ABT. The Peppermint star stunned in a floor-length black gown with white detailing as she linked arms with Whiteside, who was sporting a dashing gray suit.

Inside the benefit, Garner was again photographed with Whiteside and his boyfriend, Daniel Donigan.

Donigan, who's also known as Milk, is a star in his own right, appearing on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

It wasn't just handsome guys that Garner hung out with at the event! The Camping star also seemed overjoyed to see ABT principal dancer Misty Copeland! The two couldn't keep the smiles off their faces as they joked around with one another.

Garner also made a speech at the annual event.

But that's not all! The mother of three was clearly thrilled to support ABT as she attended the group's performance of The Nutcracker at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. She took to Instagram to document her time at the venue in a hilarious video where she's dressed as a nutcracker.

In the post, Garner gets to work helping the dancers prepare for their performance by assisting with makeup, hair and even a few dance moves. She also gets the group into the Christmas spirit by placing paper snowflakes on their dressing room mirrors.

"I take game day seriously. #numberonefan #snowflakesforsnowflakes #americanballettheatre. Thank you to all of the @abtofficial dancers and crew for letting me play along — I was in heaven being with all of you," she captioned the clip. "Even more— I loved every minute of #ABTNutcracker @segerstromarts. @mistyonpointe was the dreamiest Clara. Alabama’s finest, @mbhoven, was the most regal prince."

"The mice made me laugh, the snowflakes made me dream, the bees made me tired... If you want to feel holiday happiness: find and see your local Nutcracker!! 🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻," she added.

Garner's support of the ballet is no surprise, as she's a noted dance fan! On Instagram, the Alias actress used to post #TutuTuesday videos to "share my insta-stalking knowledge of my favorite ballerinas."

When she's not hanging out with ballet dancers, Garner has been spending time with her new beau, John Miller. A source recently told ET, however, that Garner has "slowed things down" with Miller, whom she was first linked to in October.

“Privately, she has told friends she doesn’t want to be deeply committed at the moment,” the source said. “She wants to focus on family, career and getting Ben [Affleck] back on track. She enjoys her time with John but she has concerns of moving too quickly because she doesn’t want to be disappointed. Her friends are in full support of her stepping back a bit because they all know relationships take a lot of work and right now her plate is full.”

“She still communicates with Ben almost daily because his sobriety is so important, she wants be a strong support and he leans on her a lot,” the source added. “She truly is a great friend to him and an amazing mother."

