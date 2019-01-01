New year, new Tiffany Haddish.

The 39-year-old actress and comedian is ready to put the past behind her after owning up to giving a less-than-stellar stand-up performance in Miami on New Year's Eve.

It didn't take long for the crowd at Miami's James L. Knight center to walk out on Haddish, after her attempt at compensating for forgotten jokes was allegedly drinking a bottle of vodka and inviting audience members to come up on stage. "F**k it," she reportedly said, flustered by her lack of a performance. "I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can't remember none of it."

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

"Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami," Haddish tweeted the next morning. "I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

A few fans were quick to point out that Haddish's unfortunate set comes just a few months after she was slammed by comedian Katt Williams, who claimed during a September appearance on Frank and Wanda In the Morning that Haddish has yet to prove herself as a comic.

"[Haddish has] been doing comedian [sic] since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour,” he said in a scathing rant, which he later apologized for.

Through it all, Haddish took the high road, expressing nothing but love for Williams. She spoke to ET at the time about why she decided to take that approach. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiffany Haddish Calls Out ‘Rude’ Reporters Backstage in the Emmys Press Room!

Ike Barinholtz on Tiffany Haddish, Trump and Finding Comedy in Our Political Turmoil (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish Busts Out an Amazing James Brown Impression for a Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon

Related Gallery