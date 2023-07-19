Nearly a year after filing a lawsuit against Tiger Woods' trust seeking $30 million in damages, the legendary golfer's ex, Erica Herman, has opted to drop the legal battle.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Herman filed the necessary paperwork for a voluntary dismissal in Martin County, Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit Court on June 29. The complaint will be officially dropped pending the resolution of another appeal of Herman’s, in which she sought to nullify a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Woods. She's appealing a Florida judge's ruling in May, which stated her attempt to claim sexual harassment against Woods in an attempt to nullify the NDA was vague, lacking "factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment." That case is still active in the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

ET has reached out to attorneys for both parties.

Herman, a former manager at one of Woods' restaurants, first started dating the golfer in August 2017. The following month, she was seen wearing a girlfriend/wife badge while flanking the golf pro at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The relationship soured to the point where she filed a lawsuit against Woods' trust in October 2022, after she claimed that "agents" of Woods used "trickery" to get her to leave the home for a "short vacation," only to then lock her out of the home they shared.

Herman claimed in the suit that they had an "oral agreement" that ensured she could live at the mansion for a total of 11 years, and she still had five years remaining when they split up. Woods' legal team later denied in court he had "oral tenancy agreement" with Herman.

For his part, Woods' lawyers argued that during their relationship,"Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence. Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust."

In court documents, Woods' lawyers said that on Oct. 22, 2022, he "notified Ms. Herman that he was breaking off their relationship." After ending things, Woods then arranged for Herman "to stay at a local luxury resort," and Woods "provided funds she could apply toward a new residence."

Woods' lawyers, who described the ex as "jilted" -- claimed Herman responded to the breakup by filing her lawsuit against Woods' trust.

Herman had also claimed that Woods' agents removed her belongings and "misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash," and that being "denied" access to the residence has caused her "irreparable harm." She argued she was entitled to compensation of roughly $30 million.

In an attempt to get the NDA nullified, Herman cited the Speak Out Act as the reason the NDA should be voided, as the act protects victims of sexual assault or harassment.

In her legal documents, Herman checked the box "yes" when asked "Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?" She did not offer any specifics about the allegations.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tiger Woods’ Legal Team Calls Erica Herman a ‘Jilted Ex-Girlfriend’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Must Uphold Nondisclosure Agreement

Tiger Woods and Ex-Girlfriend Skip Initial Court Hearing in Florida

Tiger Woods' Lawyer Calls Ex-Girlfriend 'Jilted' Amid Misconduct Claim