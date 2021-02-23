Get ready for a whole lot of new voices and exciting artists. TikTok has launched its new Black Creatives incubator program, and announced the lucky and talented slate of artists who will be participating in the program.

TikTok announced on Tuesday that, after receiving over 5,000 applications, they've chosen 100 emerging Black creators to take part in the three-month incubator program, deisgned to foster and develop their platform and their voices.

The participating creators run the gamut of different content categories, from arts and entertainment to music and performance to food and cooking, to beauty and fashion as well as sports and fitness.

Among the 100 TikTok creators invited to take part are music artists Keshawn Midgette, Osagie Igbinosa, Alexandria Fitzpatrick, Brandon Douglas and Grace DHaiti, as well as food and cooking creatives such as Darlene Charles and Robert Lucas -- to name just a few.

According to TikTok, the groundbreaking program -- presented in collaboration with MACRO -- will focus on "nurturing and developing" the chosen creators "helping to open doors for them to reach new heights in their careers."

The incubator programs kicked off Tuesday with a full scheduled day of educational programming, including a keynote speaker and community-building forums.

