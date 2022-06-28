TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Is Dating Travis Barker's Son Landon

Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, is dating TikTok and reality TV star Charli D'Amelio, a source tells ET.

"Landon and Charli are dating and enjoying each other's company," says the source. "Things are new between them, but they have a lot in common and are having a good time together."

Rumors that the pair have been seeing each other romantically started spreading after they were spotted leaving Travis' concert in early June.

Landon and Charli, who are both 18 years old, were also seen hanging out in the same friend group in the past, and eagle-eyed fans also discovered both Charli and Landon were tattooed by the same artist recently. Further adding fuel to the romance rumors, Charli and Landon were spotted leaving Charli's sister, Dixie's, debut album launch party.

Before Landon, Charli was dating fellow TikToker and musician Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson. He appeared as her on-again, off-again love interest on her family's reality TV series, The D'Amelio Show. However, the couple officially called it quits in April 2020.

Charli wrote at the time, "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together."

She continued, "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

Despite the breakup, Charli said, "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

For his part, Landon was previously linked to social media personality Devenity Perkins in 2016, but hasn't had a public relationship since.

RELATED CONTENT:

Charli D'Amelio Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez's Praise for Her

Charli D'Amelio on the Important Advice She Got From Jennifer Lopez

Charli D'Amelio on 100M TikTok Followers and Life in Public Eye

Charli D'Amelio on Her Acne Struggle and Choice to Share It With Her Fans (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery