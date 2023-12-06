Happy Endings alum Casey Wilson is not holding back when it comes to her real thoughts about Tim Allen.

Wilson, 43, opened up during a recent episode of her B**ch Sesh podcast that working with the 70-year-old Home Improvement star on The Santa Clauses was no easy task for her.

"Tim Allen was such a b**ch. It was truly the single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever," Wilson said in the episode of her show, which she hosts alongside fellow actress and comedian Danielle Schneider.

While talking about her experience on the TV show, Wilson said she had "buried" the story because of a friendship with one of the show's producers. She also added that her kids "loved the movies."

"So I'm in a scene. It's just me and Tim Allen and I'm supposed to throw things at him," Wilson said, recalling her time on set. The host of The Great American Baking Show appeared in the first episode of The Santa Clauses as the grown-up version of a character from the original The Santa Clause.

"I think he's a burglar. So he's coming down the chimney -- obviously as Santa -- and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes -- and I hear him -- he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines,'" Wilson claimed.

The actress added that -- in her experience -- the Toy Story star made people on set uncomfortable, telling Schneider that "everybody was walking on eggshells" and that "people just looked frantic."

She went on to say, "When he was done, he was so f**king rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable."

Wilson also alleged that as Allen was done for the day, he left abruptly and she was informed that this may not be unusual behavior for Allen.

"It's the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving!,' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out," Wilson claimed. "And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat."

"He's a b**ch. And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day,'" the actress claimed.

The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney+ in November 2022 and stars Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn and is a follow-up to the successful trilogy led by Allen in the 1990s and early 2000s.

ET has reached out to Allen's reps for comment.

