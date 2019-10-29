Tim McGraw Says He's in the 'Best Shape' of His Life at 52: Pic!

Age is just a number to Tim McGraw! The 52-year-old country crooner took to Instagram to share two photos of himself in his prime to help promote his upcoming health and fitness book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

First, McGraw shared a shot of himself in a fitted tank top, flashing his ripped biceps and looking determined.

"My whole life, I’ve lived according to one key value. I guess I’ve done so from an early age, when I wanted so fiercely to get beyond my circumstances," McGraw captioned the shot. "That value is, Be ready. Be primed for opportunity when it shows up, because it will come once, it will move on quick, and if you’re not ready to make the shot, your whole destiny can change in a heartbeat. Miss that moment, and you’ll live the rest of your life wondering just how much of your potential never played out."

The inspirational quote came before McGraw declared, "That’s when I decided to go from being in good shape to being in the best shape of my life. #GritandGrace."

McGraw got lots of love from fans for his fit post, including actress Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Inspiring, Tim!"

The "Humble and Kind" singer followed that post up with another picture on Monday, writing, "Athleticism and sport have been intertwined into my whole way of being since an early age. It’s literally in my DNA. Even so, I lost contact with that part of myself and—foolishly—let the fire dwindle to the point where it almost went out."

He went on to discuss how age has factored into his fitness routine.

"Life served me a good lesson in humility, and that led me to starting over from close to scratch. I leapt out of a slump at age forty, hit full stride at forty-five, and now at fifty-two it’s coming together quite nicely.

#gritandgrace #yagottabelieve," he added to a photo of himself writing "Ya gotta believe" on a mirror.

McGraw opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner back in June about his decision to take his health seriously.

"I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I've had," he told ET at the time. "My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

