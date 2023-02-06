Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter on Being Portrayed by Jennifer Hudson in 'Tell It Like a Woman'
Jennifer Hudson on Her Potential Move Into a Talk Show and PSIFA…
Jane Fonda Shares Heartfelt Message About Motherhood While Refle…
Chelsea Handler's 2023 Goals Include Love and a New Talk Show (E…
Austin Butler Says He's Getting Rid of Elvis Presley Accent
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Heidi Klum Interested in Having Another Baby as She Turns 50
’80 For Brady’ Cast Calls Out Wildest Co-Star! (Exclusive)
Golden Globes: Why Jamie Lee Curtis Called Out Paul Walter Hause…
Kate Hudson Reacts to Teens Fangirling Over Her ‘How to Lose a G…
Dr. Phil McGraw Explains Why Daytime Talk Show Is Ending and Wha…
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Why Their Marr…
Michelle Yeoh Teases Golden Globes Dress and Reflects on Impact …
Remembering Cindy Williams: Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and More P…
A$AP Rocky Promises Rihanna Is ‘Going to Bring It’ for Her Super…
Golden Globes: Glen Powell Jokes His ‘Top Gun’ Cast Is ‘Not Mean…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
Emma Chamberlin on Returning to the Met Gala and Moving Her Podc…
Inside the Golden Globes 2023 Comeback After Controversy
Martha Stewart Shares Her Celebrity Crush and More in a Game of …
Art imitating life. Jennifer Hudson stars in Tell It Like a Woman, directed by Taraji P. Henson, and the story behind the film is based on Kim Carter's experiences.
The movie depicts Carter's struggle with addiction, finding herself cycling in and out of the prison system, and eventually, her work with Time for Change Foundation to help disenfranchised, low-income women find the path to success and self-sufficiency, just as she did herself.
When Carter was first notified that her story would be portrayed in the film directed by Henson, she was in total shock.
"I couldn’t stop smiling and I just couldn’t believe it. ... It was surreal," she says. "Taraji was so down to earth and our conversations just started bubbling."
Shortly after, Carter was even more surprised to hear that Hudson would be portraying her.
"I didn’t know who would be playing me until I had my second call with Taraji, and then Jennifer Hudson popped up on Zoom too. I was completely flabbergasted and starstruck. I just kept screaming, 'You brought the diva!”' ... I have been a fan of hers since American Idol," she shares.
Once they all started working together, Carter and the Dreamgirls actress were quick to form a close relationship.
"Jennifer was very interested in accurately portraying my story. She wanted to capture the same emotions I felt at that point in my life. ... We spent a lot of time talking about my past and connecting on a spiritual level.
"We have literally laughed together, cried together, and partied together. I think those moments really strengthened our bond and I see her like a little sister. ... We really are connected for life," she explains.
As for what Carter wants viewers to take away from the film: "People should leave this movie knowing they can overcome any challenges, pursue any dreams, and lead life to the fullest. Every person is deserving of a life that is nurturing and supportive, regardless of where you come from."
"A nurturing life is something I strive to bring to the women who come through our Time for Change Foundation. ... We are able to help these women get back on their feet with the right tools and resources. We are transforming lives, reuniting families, and creating a community that is healthy and thriving," she says.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song for Daytime Show's Season 2 Renewal
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child
'Dreamgirls' Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose Reunite