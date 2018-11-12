‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the bunker

Not a creature was stirring, not even Rittenhouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that the Clockblockers soon would be there...

Timeless is coming home for the holidays.

The beloved time travel drama skirts death once again with a two-hour series finale on Thursday, Dec. 20 to wrap things up (and of course, save Rufus!), and only ET has the exclusive first look at the festive poster for the NBC series' anticipated final two episodes.

In the gorgeous new key art, which features the show's signature impressionist painting style and sets the stage for the two-hour wrap-up, there are several clues only Timeless fans will notice.

Before we reveal them, check out ET's exclusive Timeless poster below.

NBC

Clue No. 1: With the bunker decked out with a Christmas tree adorned with ornaments (including an adorable mini Lifeboat), personalized stockings for the Time Team and a makeshift fireplace, does this mean Lucy, Wyatt and crew will be spreading holiday cheer? We can reveal that when Timeless returns for those final two episodes, it will take place around the holidays!

Clue No. 2: While we're totally wishing the mini Lifeboat ornament can be a real thing, the other Christmas ornament just above it holds extreme significance to Timeless. It is of Saint Christopher, who is the patron saint of travel.

Clue No. 3: The engraving on the antique clock resting atop the desk pays tribute to the loyal, passionate fans who endearingly call themselves, #Clockblockers, and who have kept the show alive through the many ups and downs.

Clue No. 4: The time on the clock is set to 12:20, a reference to the premiere date.

There are other nods in the poster to the characters and the series, from the framed photographs (notice Jiya and Rufus have their own picture) and badges spotlighting the core Timeless players to the iconic Lifeboat peeking through in the background. Considering how the last episode left off, with Future Lucy and Wyatt reappearing five years into their past (and our present) and calling for the Time Team to join them in rescuing Rufus, it appears all our answers are finally going to be answered.

ET was recently on the set of Timeless for the final days of production on the wrap-up episodes, where star Abigail Spencer opened up about the show's roller-coaster existence -- having been canceled and resurrected twice -- and the fans' insistence on keeping it alive.

"We live in an age and state where content can live forever and people can get it in a more accessible way. I feel very -- I just want to tell [the fans] thank you. It's overwhelming for them to spend their hard-earned money, to spend their time dedicated and devoted to something that, like, here I am in Santa Clarita playing pretend. It touches all these people," Spencer told ET during a break from filming. "It reminds me of why I started doing this in the first place. I want to tell stories that touch people on a magnitude that I, as my simple, small, ordinary self couldn't do, but when you apply yourself to story, you realize how much they touch you."

Spencer admitted the entire Timeless experience has been one that will likely remain unmatched in her life "It's just been so interesting. It literally feels like it keeps reflecting the show and reflecting the characters and what they're going through," the 37-year-old actress said, reflecting back on the interesting past few years. "This one has been the most unique."

Timeless airs its final two episodes on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

