With one month to go until Timeless' series finale, looming questions remain for the Time Team's future. But the largest of them all has everything to do with the closing seconds of the time-travel drama's forthcoming swan song.

"What I think is pretty cool is the end end -- the very end -- doesn't end on us. It doesn't end on the team. It's larger than us three, or it's larger than the team, which I think is cool," Matt Lanter revealed to ET of the series finale's final moment during a break from filming a very spoiler-ific scene on the Santa Clarita, California, set earlier this month.

"It's a little bit of a closed chapter for our characters, but things are left open at the end of this series finale," the 35-year-old actor hinted, sharing potential good news for the Time Team's fate. "And our characters are still around, so you never know. There's always potential to have to save the world again."

At an NBC press brunch last Friday, Abigail Spencer reaffirmed Lanter's tease, specifically noting that Lucy, Wyatt nor Rufus close out the series. "I think that's a very big tease, that none of us are in the last scene of the entire [series finale]," she said.

"It symbolizes that what's going on in the show -- time travel -- it's larger than three people," Lanter added.

The sophomore finale ended on quite an eventful note for the main Timeless players: Future Lucy and Wyatt blasted five years into their past -- aka our present day -- with a presumed blueprint to save the Time Team's dearly departed cohort, Rufus. While we're 99.9 percent certain they'll find a way to get Rufus back (it ain't Timeless without the Chocodiles addict!), details on what fans can expect have been under lock and key.

However, Spencer did share that the final two episodes, which pick up literal moments after the jaw-dropping finale, feature historical moments "that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that I didn't even know [about] that are really historically instrumental."

On a broader scale, Spencer and Lanter reflected on reuniting with their fellow castmates for one last hurrah.

"It's like a fun reunion. We've all graduated and then we had this reunion," Lanter mused. "We had a lot of fun the last three weeks. It was cool to wrap it up. It's something the fans are going to enjoy. We all enjoyed being there."

"Because we've had a little space and we've done other things in between, I realized how grateful I am and how grateful I am for the three of us," Spencer said. "You don't get this kind of opportunity and this kind of chemistry. We all work differently but we work well together and that's a really rare combination."

During ET's Timeless set visit earlier this month, Goran Visnjic confessed to having an emotional reaction after reading the scripts for the last episodes and promised loyal fans will be happy with what transpires.

"You would never see episodes like this on television; this is really made for fans," he said. "We're going to close all the loops. We're going to tie all the loose ends. We're going to come back with a storm of words that our fans love and memories from previous episodes. Every day, we come in and I'm like, 'Oh my god, can I say this because they are going to remember I said that in episode two!' And the writers are like, 'Yeah, great!' So it's a very unusual two-part series finale."

"When I read it, let me tell you, I had goosebumps," Visnjic added. "My god, this is going to be a really cool ride. Normally you can't do it because you don't have the luxury of completing something or finishing it or you think it's a season finale. This was done specifically for the fans, so they're going to be really happy when they see these two episodes."

Curious as to how NBC is marketing the Timeless series finale? Here is the latest logline: "The series finale promises fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit."

Timeless airs its two-hour series finale on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Timeless': Goran Visnjic Says He Was 'Crying' Reading the Final Two Episodes (Exclusive)

'Timeless' First Look: Festive Holiday Poster Reveals Clues for the Series Finale (Exclusive)

'Timeless' Is Getting a Two-Part Series Finale After Getting Uncanceled (Again)

Related Gallery