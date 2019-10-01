Timothee Chalamet isn't convinced his bowl cut in The King, though incredibly meme-able, is going to bring back the look.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the 23-year-old leading man at a New York City press day on Tuesday, where he discussed the distinctive period haircuts involved with the historical drama.

"No!" he responded with a laugh when asked if his bowl is going to start a trend, despite prompting many inspired fans to share their reaction online.

"Everyone freaks out when you say, 'I want my leading man to have a bowl cut.' But we were going to make sure that it worked," the film's director, David Michod, told ET, before motioning to Chalament and saying, "But also, look at it him! This guy could wear a McDonald's uniform and somehow make it look cool."

Idc if he’s a king, Timothée Chalamet has no right to make bowl haircuts that attractive. — Louis Flanagan (@ZigAZagAah) August 31, 2019

timothée chalamet and robert pattinson in a movie together!!!!!!!!!!!! the king!!!!!!! bowl haircuts!!!! british accent!!!! 133 minutes!!!!!https://t.co/kbhzOMLQlW — mniwrchl (@mniwrchl) August 15, 2019

Joel Edgerton, who plays an advisor to the king in the film, was also on hand and responded to the buzz around the movie's period hairstyles.

"The mane of the king! The haircuts. Nothing surprises me about the internet anymore. But I did kinda go, 'Wow, all right, that's the takeaway,'" Edgerton joked of his reaction to the movie's haircuts circulating online. "I knew that I had an acorn haircut. I know there was a lot of debate around cutting Timmy's locks."

In the film, Chalamet plays Hal (King Henry V), a young prince who ascends to the English Throne after his father's death and must traverse deceit, manipulation and war in order to survive.

Among his adversaries is the Dauphin of France, played by Robert Pattinson, who also rocks a jarring hairstyle in the film -- shoulder-length blonde locks, which also got a big reaction from fans. Chalamet revealed to ET that Pattinson himself came up with the look.

i’m sorry did i just see Robert Pattinson in armor with long hair



um so I WILL be watching this https://t.co/MYrg8BPtwo — Peyton Woelffer 🌻 (@pwoelffer) August 27, 2019

You canna persuade me not to watch this bc ROBERT PATTINSON WITH LONG LUSH HAIR



The King premieres to mixed reviews at Venice Film Festival https://t.co/MlB9xKwa92 — GeorginaYoshikiLotorBower🍊 (@2458GP) September 2, 2019

"Oh, I thought it was awesome," Chalamet said of Pattinson's hairstyle in the film. "Without giving anything away in the movie, it's important that that role doesn't…Charisma is not even the right word but… It's not expected in some way. I don't want to speak out of turn, but I think that was his idea, right? The hair?"

"Yeah, Rob ran with it," Michod responded.

During the chat, Chalamet also expressed his excitement at taking on the role, which found him giving speeches and leading men into battle.

"It's exhilarating. It's kinda what you dream about when you wanna be an actor when you're growing up," he gushed to ET. "Diving into different worlds. Different circumstances."

The King arrives in select theaters on Oct. 11 and on Netflix on Nov. 1.

