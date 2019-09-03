A relaxing Labor Day weekend was disrupted by Timothee Chalamet, who had everyone screaming (or crying) thanks to his latest red carpet ensemble at the Venice Film Festival.

The 23-year-old actor stole everyone's hearts all over again when he stepped out in an ultra-chic, silk satin gray suit from his go-to designer, Haider Ackermann, for the screening of his newest flick, The King. Chalamet is known for opting out of tradition when it comes to menswear. His liquid-like 'fit boasted an obi belt and a draped straight-neckline shirt underneath. The heartthrob styled the head-turning look with his signature curls and edgy, pointed-toe leather boots.

Chalamet's co-star and rumored girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp, 20, was equally stunning, channeling fairy-tale vibes in an icy mauve pleated bustier strapless gown, coordinating scarf and wavy updo. Depp wore Chanel, of course, as she has been the brand's muse and ambassador since 2015.

The young Hollywood stars were all smiles as they walked the red carpet. The fashion-forward celebs were seen kissing in October of last year in New York City, which sparked dating rumors.

Chalamet and Depp are joined by Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris and Joel Edgerton in the cast. The film will debut in select theaters and will be released on Netflix in the fall.

