All Hail Timothée Chalamet in the First Trailer for 'The King'

It’s officially Timothée Chalamet season, and we’re just lucky to be witnessing it.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first full trailer for the 23-year-old actor’s upcoming period film, The King, in which he plays Hal, a wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne. Once crowned, he becomes King Henry V and is forced to embrace and navigate a life of politics, chaos and war left behind by his late tyrannical father.

Rounding out the cast is Chalamet’s rumored girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris and Joel Edgerton, who co-wrote the film with director David Michod, as Henry’s aging mentor and friend, John Falstaff.

In addition to sweeping set pieces and authentic period costumes, the first look at the film also features plenty of dramatic hair, including Pattison’s long, blond locks and Chalamet’s bowl haircut, which got a lot of attention last year.

The trailer for The King, which will debut in select theaters and on the streaming platform sometime this fall, follows the fervor around the upcoming release for Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women, in which Chalamet plays Laurie Laurence.

Earlier this month, ET exclusively debuted the first look at the trailer for the film, which reunites Chalamet with Gerwig and his Lady Bird co-star, Saoirse Ronan, who plays Jo March. The rest of the cast includes Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters, Laura Dern as their mother, Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Why stop at one Chalamet trailer, when you can watch two in one story? Check out Little Women first look below:

