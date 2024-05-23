Blue Ivy Carter's time onstage alongside her mother, Beyoncé, during the Renaissance World Tour is still leaving an impact on her family.

Tina Knowles appears on the latest episode of Vogue's The Run Through podcast and talks about her 12-year-old granddaughter's big moment during Beyoncé's tour -- which saw her dancing to "My Power" and "Black Parade."

"It was the best," Tina saiys about Blue's performance. "Every night her dad and me would get on this platform out there and we would just be screaming our heads off, like, with no shame at all."

Blue Ivy Carter joined her mom Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour. - Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

While Blue's family was impressed and proud of the moment, there were some haters who expressed their opinions online. According to her grandmother, Blue's mom gave her some sound advice to combat the negativity.

"One of her friends came back and showed her some negative comments and it was a great life lesson because her mom basically said, 'Listen, if you let this get you down, then they won. So you should go and work harder. And, you know, just work harder and get your skills together and go out there and blast it," Tina says. "So it actually worked in Blue's favor because she was only supposed to do it one time. But now her mom was, that mama bear was on to it. It was like, she was like, 'You go out there and kill it,' and she did. She just grew so much from that experience."

In November, Queen Bey shared that she initially didn't want Blue to take the stage. In a scene from Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, the 42-year-old got candid about letting her young daughter perform on such a grand scale.

Tina Knowles said that Beyoncé had words of encouragement for Blue Ivy after she saw negative comments online. - Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé confesses in the film. The mother and daughter eventually negotiated a one-off appearance, but that changed after Blue's first performance and the young star appeared onstage every night for the remainder of the tour.

Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, also spoke about his daughter's performance during an extensive interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings where he said he gets "goosebumps" watching her perform.

Shortly after the rare interview with the rapper, King spoke to ET about the hip-hop mogul's admiration for his kids.

"What struck me most is how proud he is, like most good husbands and fathers are of their partners and their children," King told ET. " And when he talks about them, you can just see him beaming. He tells us about where Blue got her name. He said Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour -- and on this we all agree -- was the best thing she's ever done, and he went to damn near every single show because he wanted to cheer her on and support her. But even when he talks about her, [I saw] the way his voice and the way his face changes."

Beyoncé and JAY-Z also share 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In March, with the release of Cowboy Carter, Rumi -- who appears on Bey's song "Protector," broke her big sister's record by becoming the youngest female to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

