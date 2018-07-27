Tina Turner Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Her Scattering Son's Ashes: 'He Will Always be My Baby'

Tina Turner is continuing to mourn her son, Craig Raymond Turner, who died earlier this month after an apparent suicide.

On Friday, the 78-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her last goodbye to her son, as she scattered his ashes off of a boat in California.

“My saddest moment as a mother,” she captioned the devastating photo of her tossing a red rose into the water. “On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.”

She continued: “He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office told ET that they received a call of a reported suicide by gunshot wound.

Craig -- who worked in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley at the time of his death -- was the son of Tina and Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill. Tina had Craig when she was just 18 years old and when she married Ike Turner in 1962, he adopted her eldest son. Tina and Ike also share another son, 57-year-old Ronnie.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Turner's Oldest Son Dead at 59

Tina Turner Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 5 Years to Support Musical About Her Life

Kate Spade New York to Donate $1 Million for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness

Related Gallery