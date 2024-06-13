Tinashe once said "Watch Me Work" -- and now she's reaping the benefits.

Just two months after dropping her single, "Nasty," from her forthcoming album, Quantum Baby, the 31-year-old singer is reflecting on the viral success her single is enjoying and the celebrities who have reached out to her on the back of the song's success.

"I'm thrilled. It's everything that you hope for," Tinashe tells ET's Deidre Behar about the hot single's success. "I've had such an amazing journey. I've had such amazing fans. I've been able to do so many things with my career, but to have these kind of moments, it's very validating. Feels good."

"Nasty," the single off of her seventh album produced under her independent record label (Tinashe Music Inc.) and Nice Life Recording Company, has so far enjoyed a whopping 30 million-plus streams. "Nasty" is currently on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, marking the first time Tinashe's accomplished the feat as a solo artist. She previously enjoyed Hot 100 status as a featured artist on ScHoolboyQ's "2 On" in 2014, Usher and Kid Ink's "Body language" in 2015, and Britney Spears' 2016 song, "Slumber Party."

Tinashe performing "Nasty" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." - Getty

Tinashe never imagined this kind of success.

"Honestly, no. I feel like I don't put those kind of expectations on any of my records at this point," she said. "I just create what feels good to me and what feels fun and hot, and I felt like 'Nasty' was the perfect song, and I guess the people agreed."

Tinashe recently performed the hit on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the crowd went wild.

"I mean, it's summertime," she said of the track's sex-heavy lyrics. "I feel like people just want to be hot and have fun. I think that this song celebrates that. It's confident, in your face. It's braggadocious, it's sexy. It's everything that you want to embody. And I feel like everybody's got their little nasty side inside. So, it's fun to be able to just celebrate it and be outside."

Tinashe's become such a hot commodity with the release of "Nasty," and like a moth to a flame, megastars are now banging on the door to show support.

"Meghan Trainor texted me. Kehlani was, very early on, being like, 'This song is super hot,'" Tinashe shares.

There's also Tyla and Anitta.

"So, it's been so nice to see all of the love and everybody just kind of shouting it out very early on," Tinashe gushed. "And I was like, 'OK, this song is kind of different.' Like, it's making people react."

Tinashe's "Nasty" is out now and her new album, Quantum Baby, drops in August.

