Barton Cowperthwaite has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Friday, the 31-year-old actor and ballet dancer took to Instagram to reveal that doctors have found "a fairly decent sized brain tumor," which is "at least a stage 2 Glioma."

Per Mayo Clinic, "As a glioma grows it forms a mass of cells called a tumor. The tumor can grow to press on brain or spinal cord tissue and cause symptoms" including headache, nausea, confusion, memory loss, personality changes, vision problems, speech difficulty and seizures.

"The tumor's cells originate in the brain, so it's not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body," Cowperthwaite wrote alongside a photo of himself in the hospital, as well as shots of his brain scan. "The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery."

"Docs so far have been confident that they'll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self," he continued. "That being said it seems like scans and check ups will be apart of my life for its lengthy remainder."

In the wake of the news, Cowperthwaite said he and his family "are taking several days to get second opinions," before he has surgery next week.

"I'll do my best to be open about the journey on here. I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!" he wrote. "Please feel free to reach out and I'll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can. All my love."

Cowperthwaite, perhaps best known for his role on Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things, received lots of love in the comments section of his post. His co-star, Casimere Jollette, wrote, "Love you Bart. Sending so much healing to you. You got this." Jesse Tyler Ferguson also chimed in, leaving red heart emojis in the comments.

Cowperthwaite also took to his Instagram Story to share a video message.

"I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you so much for the incredible response I've gotten following the announcement of the news I got yesterday regarding my brain tumor," he said. "The response has been overwhelming and incredible, and I am absolutely floored by the love and support that I've gotten so far."

"I am discharged and I am home, and we are getting a bunch of opinions from the best of the best here in New York City. My family is coming into town. I have my incredible other half, Sophie Thoerner, looking at me right now," Cowperthwaite continued. "I am going to do my best to just stay in touch and let everybody know what's going on as it's coming at us. I love you all, and I am so, so grateful for all the love and support."

In addition to Tiny Pretty Things, Cowperthwaite has appeared on Fosse/Verdon and Girls5Eva.

