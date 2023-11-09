Kel Mitchell expressed his gratitude for the support he received during a recent health scare that led to his hospitalization. The 45-year-old actor, known for his roles on Nickelodeon shows and in Good Burger 2, provided an update on his condition via Instagram on Wednesday.

While the cause of the "genuinely frightening" medical episode remains unknown, TMZ first reported Mitchell's hospitalization on Tuesday night, revealing that he was admitted to a Los Angeles emergency room.

Confirming he is now back at home, Mitchell wrote, "Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family."

He concluded his post to his 1.2 million followers, writing, "Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you. ❤️🙏💪🏿."

He received well wishes from his fellow actors, including Damon Wayans Jr. and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Despite his openness about the recovery process, Mitchell did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization. His wife, Asia Lee, shared his post on her Instagram Story.

Mitchell, a father of four, shares two children, Honor and Wisdom, with Asia Lee, whom he married in 2012. He also has two older children, Allure and Lyric, from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

The news of Mitchell's hospitalization comes just before the release of Good Burger 2 on Nov. 22. The sequel, premiering on Paramount+, reunites Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, reprising their roles as Dexter and Ed from the 1997 original. The storyline follows Dexter's return to Good Burger after facing setbacks with his inventions, leading to new challenges for the beloved fast food establishment.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Thompson and Mitchell at '90s Con in March where Mitchell gave fans a quick update on what Ed and Dexter will be getting up to in the long-awaited film's second installment.

"Ed is running the place, so you can imagine how that might go," Mitchell revealed. "Dexter's still up to his crazy antics. And Good Burger might get into a little bit of trouble, but that's all we can tell you at this point."

