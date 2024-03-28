Tish Cyrus is speaking out about her marriage. During the latest episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' Sorry We're Stoned podcast, Tish admitted that there are issues in her marriage to Dominic Purcell amid ongoing familial drama.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Tish said. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

Tish explained that the issues come from the fact that she takes "things so personally," while her husband is "just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy."

"I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. I kind of have needed that," she said. "But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional and that could be a problem."

"But you know what? This is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," Tish continued. "And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that."

These things "are definitely issues," Tish admitted, "but issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with."

Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023 with her daughters, Brandi and Miley Cyrus, by their side. Not present were Noah Cyrus and her brother, Braison Cyrus. Since the wedding, reports have surfaced that Noah was romantically involved with the Prison Break star before her mom.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the reporting about Noah and Purcell has been "exaggerated," but noted that "Noah and Tish haven't been close since Tish started dating Dominic."

"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source added of Tish and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Shortly thereafter, a second source told ET, "Noah stopped seeing Dominic and Tish decided to pursue him and did not tell Noah."

"Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic," the source added. "... It was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."

