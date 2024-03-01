The Cyrus family drama continues to unfold.

After a source shared with ET that Tish Cyrus and her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, had been estranged since Tish started dating -- and eventually married -- actor Dominic Purcell, another source is opening up about why.

A source close to the family tells ET that Noah and Dominic had, in fact, been dating before he got into a relationship with her mother -- but adds that Tish, 56, "did not steal" the 54-year-old Prison Break star from her 24-year-old daughter.

"Noah stopped seeing Dominic and Tish decided to pursue him and did not tell Noah," the source shared.

Eyebrows were initially raised after Noah and her brother Braison notably did not attend Tish and Dominic's August 2023 wedding. ET's source shares that, "Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic... it was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."

As for the rest of the family, ET's source says that Miley Cyrus had "no idea" about Noah and Dominic's previous involvement, adding that her role as Tish's maid of honor was not a slight at her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Miley and Billy Ray are totally fine," the source adds.

Tish and Billy Ray were married for 28 years, during which time they split up and filed for divorce three times, reconciling repeatedly until Tish's final filing in April 2022. In the filing, it was noted that the two had not lived together since February 2020, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce.

Billy Ray also remarried last year, tying the knot with singer Firerose in October 2023.

ET has reached out to reps for Miley, Tish, Noah and Braison for comment.

RELATED CONTENT: