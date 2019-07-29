Tituss Burgess took to social media on Monday to declare Andy Cohen a “messy queen,” a day after his awkward appearance on Cohen’s late-night show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Burgess and Cohen had a seemingly tense on-air exchange after Cohen asked the actor about working with Eddie Murphy, noting that Murphy was “very problematic for the gays at one point.”

In his 2012 memoir, Most Talkative: Stories From the Front Line of Pop Culture, Cohen wrote about being traumatized while watching Murphy “ridiculing gay people” during a stand-up show in 1985. However, Burgess responded that Murphy was great and that “any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me,” before appearing unimpressed and mouthing words to the studio audience.

Burgess, 40, shared his disdain on social media in the comments section of a video he had previously posted.

“She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either!” Burgess wrote, presumably about Cohen. “He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”



“Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests,” Burgess continued. “If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on tv he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self.”

Burgess then said that Cohen was “lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day,” and urged him to “keep it classy,” and learn from fellow TV personality, Anderson Cooper.

A source tells ET that Burgess arrived at Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping with “an attitude,” which included a list of demands regarding what he was and wasn’t prepared to do on the show.



"It was obvious he did not want to be at the show from the start,” the source says.

Cohen addressed the drama during his radio show on Monday morning, saying that Burgess "wasn't having me" from the start of the show and that he believes the actor first became irritated after Cohen forgot that he was working on a musical adaptation of The Preacher's Wife.

“I’ve done 1300 episodes. Forgive me for forgetting you wrote the musical about The Preacher’s Wife," Cohen said. "By the way, I still think it’s a great idea. I’m still excited to talk about it. I was being supportive. But yes, I had forgotten. I’m sorry that I forgot about your upcoming project. I know I shouldn’t have forgotten. I like the guy. I ran into him at a bar in Harlem, like, eight months ago, and we had a really nice talk. So I don’t know.”

“He made an entertaining show, I’ll tell you that," Cohen continued. "Sometimes it’s fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host.”

Cohen added that Burgess then left the show abruptly.



“He ran out of there. Did not sign the guest book," he said. "He was like, ‘He knows I was here.’ That’s what he said to the person who asks to sign the guest book. It was something else, all right.”

When a fan tweeted about the awkwardness of the interview and noted that the question regarding Murphy was relevant, Cohen replied, writing, “I did too! Awkward is right.”

I did too! Awkward is right — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 29, 2019



ET has reached out to Burgess' representative for comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Says Kathy Griffin Has Made 'Untrue and Sad' Claims About Him During Feud

Andy Cohen Appears on 'The Wendy Williams Show' for the First Time in 6 Years, Calls Out Kevin Hunter

Watch Tituss Burgess Completely Slay as Beyonce in 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3 Teaser!

Related Gallery