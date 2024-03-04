Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is a grandmother! The TLC singer's son, Tron Austin, and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, have welcomed their first child together.

Tron took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news -- as well as a photo of his wife and their new bundle of joy.

"On this day March 2nd , 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA," he wrote. "We are officially parents !!"

Tron, 26, wrote that his little girl was initially expected to arrive on March 6, but that she "wanted to come sooner!"

"This morning my wives water broke at 7am and we immediately got packed as soon as we could and headed to the hospital which is a hour and thirty minutes drive from where we are btw," he recalled. "She went into an emergency C section at 1pm our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof but despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl!!"

Tron wrote that he is "beyond proud of her bravery and courage" and that he is "eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!"

"This is a dream come true we started dating on September 22,2018 fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child life's journey has now truly begun!!!" he concluded.

Chilli, 53, shares Tron with her ex, Dallas Austin.

Tron previous shared the news of his wife's pregnancy back in September, when he opened up about their IVF fertility journey and how his wife had undergone a series of fertility treatments on the couple's road to parenthood.

"WE ARE PREGNANT!! 👶🏻FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER 🌙 LUNA WANG AUSTIN 🌙 will be here in March 2024!" Tron captioned a post, which included a birth announcement photo.

"To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way ❤️‍🔥🥰," Tron continued.

The 26-year-old went on to detail his wife's fertility journey, which he said included two Hysterosalpingography (HSG) procedures, one hysteroscopy, removal of both tubes and scar tissues from hernia and appendicitis surgeries, one egg retrieval and one miscarriage.

"#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here," Tron concluded.

Congrats to the happy couple!

