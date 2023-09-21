Congratulations are in order for TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas -- she's going to be a grandmother! The 52-year-old singer is expected to welcome her first grandchild, a baby girl, in March 2024.

Chilli's son, Tron Austin, shared the news of his wife's pregnancy on Wednesday. In a candid Instagram post, Tron revealed that wife Jeong Ah Wang had undergone a series of fertility treatments on the couple's road to parenthood and shared the sweet name they've already chosen for their daughter.

"WE ARE PREGNANT!! 👶🏻FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER 🌙 LUNA WANG AUSTIN 🌙 will be here in March 2024!" Tron captioned a post, which included a birth announcement photo that featured several syringes and bottles of medication as a nod to their experience with in vitro fertilization. A onesie in the pic reads, "Made with a lot of faith & a little science."

"To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way ❤️‍🔥🥰" Tron continued.

The 26-year-old went on to detail their fertility journey, which he said included two Hysterosalpingography (HSG) procedures, one hysteroscopy, removal of both tubes and scar tissues from hernia and appendicitis surgeries, one egg retrieval and one miscarriage.

Tron praised his wife for her ability to "stay strong through the whole thing."

"#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here 👶🏻🥰 🤰 P.S HAPPY 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABY I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe😉👶🏻❤️🐉"

The very chic "diaper bag" in question appears to be a black-and-white patterned Christian Dior book tote, which is also featured in the Instagram carousel.

Chilli shares son Tron with her ex, Dallas Austin.

Earlier this year, Chilli opened up to ET about Tron's reaction to her budding romance with Matthew Lawrence.

"[It means] everything because Tron is my whole world," she shared. "That's my heartbeat, so yeah. He approves, thumbs up!"

Chilli and Matthew confirmed their romance on social media back in January and Chili's rep confirmed to ET at the time that the two had been dating for a few months, and were meeting each other's families.

"I've never been the one that's hard up, saying I've gotta be in a relationship or I gotta be married and all this. I wanted it to be right," she told ET in May, going on to gush about her beau whom she says "always puts the grilled cheese on my face."

"Matthew, honestly, he's the list. I can't even say this or that, he is my entire list. So I thank God every day for him," she shared.

The Boy Meets World actor opened up to ET in March about their romance.

"My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special," Lawrence shared at the time. "She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."

"She's just got, you know, her morals and her values," he continued. "The way she treats her family. She loves my family, so important. We get along. We'll talk on the phone and she's like, 'My mom's calling me.' I'm like, 'Go get it. I know how important that is.' Same thing like my mom calls me. It's not like, 'Why are you talking to your mom?!' It's like, 'Oh, your mom. Go talk to your mom,' you know?"

Lawrence also confirmed that he's met Chilli's family, including Tron, whom Lawrence called "so cool."

