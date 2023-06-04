Chilli Reflects on Relationship with Usher and Reveals Why They Didn't Last
Chilli Tells T-Boz That Matthew Lawrence Is the ‘Best Kisser!’ |…
Jill Dillard Speaks Out Against Her Family in 'Shiny Happy Peopl…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'Shark Tank's Daymond John Files Restraining Order Against Forme…
Danny Masterson Found Guilty on Two Counts of Rape Following Mis…
'The View's Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines and Tells Her to Shut…
How Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Are Doing as She Film…
'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32
Diddy and Yung Miami Go Instagram-Official After He Welcomed Bab…
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Tallulah Willis on Being ‘Grateful’ to Response After Opening Up…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
Jackie Miller James, Social Media Influencer, in Coma at 9 Month…
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Are Still Together After …
Taylor Swift's Piano Malfunctions at Eras Tour After Rainstorm O…
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam Explosive New Docuseries Center…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
Scott Disick Shares Rare Look at Son Mason During Family Passove…
Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over Grandson Being Named After Late H…
Chilli is opening up about her relationship with Usher.
In the latest issue of People, the "No Scrubs" singer is sharing why things didn't work with the "Burn" singer.
"We definitely had some chemistry," the 52-year-old songstress told People. "But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we're so different."
She continued, "It looked great, but in real life ... he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn't."
Chilli, whose real name is Rozanda Thomas, and Usher dated from 2001-2004. Over the course of their relationship, she appeared alongside the singer in his music videos and on red carpets. However, the "Creep" singer revealed that their relationship ended due to different values and trust issues.
Chilli revealed that she cut off contact for good with the "Confessions" singer in 2019.
"I even stopped dating. Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn't over [Usher] it wouldn't work. I would never want to straddle the fence," she told the magazine.
Today, Chilli is happy and in love with her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence. Chilli and Lawrence confirmed their relationship in January. At the time, her rep told ET at the time that the two had been dating for a few months and were meeting each other's families.
As for Usher, he is currently in a relationship with record executive, Jennifer Goicoechea, with whom he shares two children.
Last month, during a game of Spilling the E-Tea with her longtime friend and TLC bandmate, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Chilli dished on the start of their romance.
Having seen him in "a few movies," she admitted she "always thought he was so cute. Like always."
"And then when I saw him in person, I was like, 'Oh, OK.' And you know how I am," she continued. "So, long story short, once we started talking on the phone and getting to know each other, [we] obviously [have] so much in common. And it was just a lot of things that we would talk about... And he is a phenomenal man. I just saw it right away, and I was just like, 'Wow.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Chilli Spills on Matthew Lawrence Being the 'Best Kisser' (Exclusive)
Chilli Talks About Finding Love After Her Reality Show (Exclusive)
How Chilli's Son Feels About Her Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence