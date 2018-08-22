The stars of Netflix's latest YA rom-com are opening up about their real-life love lives!

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo -- who co-star in the streaming film, To All The Boys I've Loved Before -- are telling ET's Courtney Tenzeno all about their crushes and heartbreaks, in honor of the flick, which follows high school heroine Lara Jean after her secret love letters to her crushes are mailed to their subjects without her knowledge.

"Zac Efron! What a man," Condor exclaims of her celebrity crush. "I got, like, [posters from] J14 and Tiger Beat... and I put it all over the place. He's my one true love. I still have hope. Even today."

While the 21-year-old actress certainly had a crush or two growing up, she reveals that while filming the movie, she had an experience that she didn't get during her high school years.

"I quite enjoyed doing To All the Boys I've Loved Before because I felt like I got the actual co-ed experience," Condor says. "Because I went to an all-girls school, and that was fun -- I love just putting on a uniform and living my life -- but I also like to flirt with guys. I didn't get to do that in high school."

As for what she's learned from her character who starts out shy, but eventually finds her voice, Condor advises viewers to "tell people how you feel" when it comes to love.

"Life's too short. Don't be afraid to love and then keep loving and keep loving and doing more loving," Condor says. "We need that in the world right now.I hope fans take away that. Love, keep on doing it."

Centineo echoed his co-star's sentiments, before adding that it is possible to love again after a breakup.

"Don't be afraid to love. Don't be afraid to love in the first place or again... I know the first time I went through a heartbreak I was terrified that I was never going to recover. You really don't think you're going to," the 22-year-old actor tells ET. "Like, alright that's it. I found my one and everyone else is not going to be able to top that. I was wrong. I was so wrong and you do recover, you do heal and you can bounce back and be even better and learn from it."

Check out more of Centineo's interview:

