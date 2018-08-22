As Israel Broussard's star is rising with the release of the new Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the 24-year-old actor has become the subject of much criticism.

Newly resurfaced controversial tweets from Broussard -- who plays Lara Jean’s love interest, Josh Sanderson, in the movie -- have many fans upset. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to release an apology for his past remarks.

"I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely [apologize]," he wrote. "This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself. Much love -- Israel."

Some of the tweets in question have been deemed racist and offensive. In one message posted on July 8, 2016, Broussard writes: “Hashtags don’t f**king matter. But all lives do. Black lives matter. White lives matter. Police lives matter.”

hashtags don't fucking matter. but all lives do. black lives matter. white lives matter. police lives matter. — Israel Broussard (@israelbroussard) July 8, 2016

In another tweet, which has since been deleted, he wrote: “Black Lives Matter has one goal. Division.”

In a since-deleted message from 2011, Broussard states: “Dogs can sense earthquakes. Too bad Japan ate them all.”

The tweet was made the same year that the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami hit Japan, killing close to 16,000 people.

@israelbroussard is an actor in the movie. The same Broussard who said "Dogs can sense earthquakes. Too bad Japan ate them all." https://t.co/9ifgWC6aTw — Seb. (@Seb_Paradise) August 19, 2018

Broussard’s To All the Boys I Loved Before co-stars have not commented on the controversy, but Lana Condor, who plays leading lady Lara Jean, did speak to ET about the Netflix movie. Take a look:

