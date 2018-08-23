A classic romantic comedy is only as good as it’s musical moments, right?

By this logic, Netflix just delivered the mother of all teen romances with their new rom-com, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. This coming-of-age movie is cram-packed with dance-y, moody, indie pop gems, dripping with attitude, that add something special to Lara Jean's (Lana Candor) wild, wonderful story.

In the film, Lara Jean has written secret love letters to all the boys she's fallen for over the years, only to find they've been mysteriously sent to each of guys, making for some uncomfortable moments -- naturally all set to just the right music! So, without any further ado, here are the tracks that helped this lovey-dovey instant classic claim our hearts!

Twinsmith – “You & I”

This synthy soundscape played as Lara Jean explained to viewers how she and Josh (Israel Broussard) were the best of friends before he fell for her older sister Margot (Janel Parrish). Mountain Dew with a drop of pee in it!? That’s love.

The Velveteins – “Daydreams”

Before Margot leaves for college, she gives her younger sis a lecture on being a role model to Kitty (Anna Cathcart), their baby sister. This involves telling her she should fill a box with things she no longer needs as an act of maturity. Of course, this does nothing but annoy Lara Jean. Afterward, this totally dreamy number plays as they prepare to say goodbye.

Wild Nothing – “Chinatown”

After Margot leaves, Lara spends some time attempting to tidy up her room to this laidback, Cure-inspired diddy. It doesn’t exactly lead to a clean room, but now you know about this song, and that’s a win!

Blood Orange – “You’re Not Good Enough”

This jam -- fittingly titled for the intimidation that comes with a high school lunch period -- accompanied the scene in which Lara Jean sees Peter (Noah Centineo) and Gen (Emilija Baranac) eat together in the cafeteria, prompting her to take her food to the library. Awkward and hilarious!

The Strike – “Human Right”

When viewers are treated to a flashback explaining Lara Jean’s love letter to Lucas (Trezzo Mahoro), this bass-driven dance-floor anthem kicks in. Remember, they hit it off at Freshman Homecoming and cut a rug together. But, to be fair, it's hard not to fall in love when dancing to this track!

Erin McCarley – “G O O D”

After the revelation of the letters first hits, Lara Jean runs home to find her hatbox, which has gone missing. That’s when this soulful banger fades in. It doesn’t quite sum up her panic, but it’s sure to get your foot tapping.

Lauv – “I Like Me Better”

As Lara Jean, Chris (Madeleine Arthur), Gen, Peter and the rest of the students are heading off on their ski trip, this jazzy, laidback track takes over. It perfectly suits the images of the bus climbing into the white mountains.

Anna of the North – “Lovers”

Who can forget that fateful moment when Lara Jean gets into the hot tub with Peter on the ski trip? That's when they share that passionate kiss! This romantic track definitely heightens this incredible moment.

Matthew E. White Feat. Natalie Prass -- "Cool Out"

After Lara Jean finally reads her real love letter to Peter on the lacrosse field and he reveals that he’s in love with her, the pair once again locks lips and she finally gets that sweeping romantic moment she’s been after all along. Along the way, this fun song starts playing, once again giving this film all the vintage vibes.

The Pains of Being Pure of Heart -- “When I Dance With You”

After Lara Jean’s romantic roller coaster ride comes to an end, viewers are treated to this poppy, ‘80s-inspired song. But then John Ambrose McClaren pops by looking for love!

