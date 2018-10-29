It's a new beginning for the the third hour of the Today show.

On Monday, hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin filled in for Megyn Kelly, whose show was officially canceled this past Friday after she defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes. The trio addressed the elephant in the room, assuring viewers that the Today show would continue its mission following the highly publicized scandal.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves," Kotb said on-air. "We want you to know that the entire Today family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.”

During the second half of the third hour, Jenna Bush Hager appeared, also filling in for the first new episode of the time slot since Kelly's sudden exit.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves. We want you to know that the entire TODAY family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.” pic.twitter.com/7xC0tyPdZT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2018

Last week, NBC News tweeted from an NBC News spokesperson that Kelly's show was officially canceled.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning," the statement read. "Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other Today co-anchors."

Following the announcement, Kelly's attorney, Bryan Freedman, released a statement to ET sharing that Kelly was still with NBC News despite reports that she will no longer appear on the network in any capacity.

"Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing," the statement read.

Kelly has yet to speak out after her show was canceled, but did tearfully apologize on-air about her blackface remarks, explaining that she has since changed her stance.

"I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise," she said. "I have never been a ‘PC’ kind of person but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been so painful for many people of color, the country feels so divided, and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor and I want to be part of that. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen, too.”

For more on what may be next for Kelly, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Gayle King Thinks Megyn Kelly Will Get a Second Chance in Wake of Scandal (Exclusive)

'Megyn Kelly Today' Reportedly Canceled: A Look Back at Her Past Scandals

'Megyn Kelly Today' Has Been 'Chaotic' and Had 'a Lot of Dysfunction' Since the Start, Source Says (Exclusive)

Related Gallery