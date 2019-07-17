Congratulations to Dylan Dreyer!

The 37-year-old Today show co-anchor announced she's pregnant on-air on Wednesday. Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Calvin.

The news was a wonderful surprise for Dreyer, as she had been struggling to get pregnant with a second child and was getting ready to start IVF.

"It's been an emotional journey," Dreyer said as she and co-host Savannah Guthrie fought back tears. "You know, I opened up about my infertility and my secondary infertility and just surgeries I've had to have, and the day I was going to start my IVF -- I had all my medicines, I brought it to the Kentucky Derby with me -- the doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything, you're pregnant.'"

Later in the show, Calvin adorably revealed the gender of the newest addition to the family, riding out in a blue car with blue balloons to reveal he's getting a baby brother. Dreyer is due in January.

And that makes a party of 4! We're ecstatic for @dylandreyernbc and her husband, Brian, who announced they're expecting another baby. 😍 pic.twitter.com/8wd6cmzvzM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 17, 2019

In April, the TV personality candidly opened up about her experience with secondary infertility, including suffering a miscarriage last winter.

"I'm devastated, and I have to go to work on the Today show and be happy and smiling and pretend like nothing's wrong," she said during an on-air segment. " ... I just want people to know that, yeah, I'm kind of going through it with you. I don't know where this ends."

She later talked about her decision to start the IVF process in an article she wrote about why she had decided to go public about her struggle.

"I guess I'm excited to start the IVF process, albeit a little disappointed that my body couldn't do this naturally," she wrote. " ... If there's one thing I've realized during my short time as a mom, we have very little control of what happens. The only things we can hang our hats on are love, faith, and support. If we are strong in those three things then it helps to accept the things we can't control. I'll continue to do my best with what I'm lucky enough to have and appreciate whatever comes my way."

In June 2016, Dreyer also announced her first pregnancy on-air. Watch the video below to see the heartwarming moment:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dylan Dreyer Opens Up About Her Miscarriage and Struggle With Infertility

Dylan Dreyer Teases New Third Hour of 'Today' Show Hosts Following Megyn Kelly's Exit

'Today' Show Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Baby Boy -- Find Out His Adorable Name!

Related Gallery