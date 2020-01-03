'Today' Show's Dylan Dreyer Gives Birth to Son Oliver George: PIC

Dylan Dreyer has welcomed her second child!

On Friday, Today announced that the 38-year-old co-host and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their second son, Oliver George Fichera, on Thursday morning. The newborn joins the couple's 3-year-old son, Calvin.

Ollie weighed in at seven pounds, two ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Dylan called into Todayon Friday, revealing that she's feeling "good... so happy and so blessed" after welcoming her second child.

“Everything just clicked," she said. "There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

The morning show shared pics of the happy family on Instagram, with the first shot showing Dylan holding a sleeping Oliver while Brian leaned over with a smile on his face.

Another pic featured Calvin looking lovingly at his baby brother, while the third photo was a euphoric shot of the family of four.

Brian also shared a pic on his Instagram, showing he and Dylan sharing a kiss while the proud mom held the baby in her arms.

"Friends meet my son Oliver George born 7 lbs 2 oz 19 inches," he wrote. "I am overwhelmed."

Dylan first announced her pregnancy in July, three months after opening up about her past miscarriage, infertility struggles and plans to try IVF. It turned out, though, that Dylan never began IVF as she discovered she was pregnant the day she was supposed to start treatment.

"It's been an emotional journey," Dylan said on Today in July.

Watch the video below for more on Dylan's family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Today's Dylan Dreyer Reveals She's Pregnant After Suffering a Miscarriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Haley Plays With Dylan Dreyer’s Son Calvin in Precious Beach Day Pics

'Today' Show Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Suffering Miscarriage

Dylan Dreyer Opens Up About Her Miscarriage and Struggle With Infertility

Related Gallery