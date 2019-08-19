Sunday funday!

Hoda Kotb’s 2-year-old daughter, Haley, enjoyed a beach day with Dylan Dreyer’s 2-year-old son, Calvin, over the weekend and the smiley pics are just too cute.

The Today stars shared slideshows on Instagram showing the sandy fun, with little Haley rocking a bright blue top with pink flamingos while Calvin wore a bright yellow top and striped swimming trunks as the two lounged on beach chairs.

The cuties were also snapped playing in the sand and hanging by the water with what appears to be nets.

“Shouldn’t all days be this happy?” Dreyer captioned her post. “Calvin and Haley catching up on old times...Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!! #bffs #sandfordays.”

“One of my fav days of the summer,” Kotb wrote alongside her photos. “Calvin+Haley. We loved it @dylandreyernbc @fishlense ❤️👶🏼👶🏼❤️.”

Kotb also has a daughter, Hope, whom she adopted in April, with her partner of six years, Joel Schiffman.

Dreyer is pregnant with baby number two, having experienced a miscarriage and secondary infertility.

