Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Eden Wood is all grown up and graduated!

Wood shared a series of photos from her high school graduation on Instagram over the weekend, including one in which she appears to be delivering a speech at a podium as her class valedictorian. "Alumni Status," she captioned the carousel.

In her hashtags, Wood confirmed her valedictorian status and revealed her plans to continue her education by moving "#ontocollege."

In an interview with Today, the 18-year-old Arkansas native said that she plans to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.

"I want to do something that I love. I don’t want to be stuck doing a job that’s boring," Wood said. "I’ve been in a front of a camera my whole life, so this feels like the perfect fit."

In addition to appearing on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras from 2009 to 2013, Wood also starred in her own spin-off series, Eden's World. At age six, Wood announced her plans to retire from the child pageant circuit.

In 2014, after moving to Los Angeles with her mother and reality co-star Mickie Wood, she starred opposite Jenna Ortega and Doris Roberts in the Little Rascals reboot.

When she reached fifth grade, Wood left L.A. and returned to her home state.

"I took a break and was a regular kid. I focused on my schooling," she told Today. "But when I was done with that, I branched back out into pageants and modeling."

Now, Wood has her sights set on one day representing Arkansas in the Miss America Pageant.

"I’ve been thinking about that really hard lately," she admitted, sharing that she would hope to use her platform to end bullying or to show "kids across the world that you can achieve your goals no matter your socio-economic status."

ET spoke with Wood and her mom back in 2021 as they were gearing up for the release of the Discovery+ series, Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now.

"I don't regret anything," Wood said of her time as a child star, while revealing her lofty ambitions for the future.

"I want to have music on the radio, I want to star in another huge movie and I want to model," Eden told ET. "If you want to do something, then go for it. Reach for the stars."

