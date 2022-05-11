Kailia Posey's cause of death has been ruled a suicide. The Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Wednesday that suicide was the official cause of death for the Toddlers & Tiaras alum. The autopsy and toxicology reports are not public information.

The medical examiner's ruling comes just days after Posey's family shared the cause of her untimely passing at 16 years old.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," her family told TMZ in a statement. At the time she appeared on the former TLC series at 10 years old, Posey was already a trained contortionist while also competing in pageants. A moment of her grinning on the show has since become a popular GIF.