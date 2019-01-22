Tom Arnold Splits From Wife Ashley Groussman After 9 Years of Marriage

Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman are calling it quits.

The 59-year-old actor confirms to ET that he and his wife are splitting after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“For the last couple years we grew apart and have been moving in different directions, which is why at this time we have decided to end our marriage," Arnold said in a statement. "I told Ashley that it's her life, we had great years together and there doesn't have to be a reason or a bad guy to move on. Go live your life, you owe me nothing."

Arnold and Groussman got married in November of 2009. They share two children together, 5-year-old son Jax and 3-year-old daughter Quinn.

"We’re both crazy about these kids. We have two amazing children that we love very much and while she has moved out we will be working together to co-parent," he continued. "My kids are my entire life and their happiness is all I care about. We ask for privacy during this time of transition in our family.”

This is Arnold's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.

Arnold isn't the only celebrity to recently announce that they have decided to end their relationship with their partner. Country singer Lauren Alaina and her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, called off their engagement and released joint statements about how they are parting ways.

Brie Larson and her fiance, Alex Greenwald, also split earlier this month. See who else in the video below.

