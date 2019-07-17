Tom Brady can't seem to keep his hands off his beautiful wife, Gisele Bündchen!

While vacationing with their family in Costa Rica, paparazzi caught the power couple locking lips in the ocean.

Sporting blue swim shorts, a shirtless Brady was spotted wrapping his hands around the bronzed beauty, who wore a colorful string bikini. At on point, the two passionately kissed as one of their dogs (who also joined them on the trip) swam by.

Brady, 41, and Bündchen, 38, seem to be enjoying their trip, both taking to their Instagram Stories over the past few days to share highlights from their relaxing getaway. One of those snaps included a rare selfie from the NFL star, who spotted a monkey hanging out in the trees:

Following his Super Bowl LIII win earlier this year, ET caught up with Brady at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles in February, where his wife was being honored. On the red carpet, he couldn't stop praising the Brazilian model for her efforts regarding environmental activism.

"She’s inspiring to me in so many ways," Brady gushed. "It’s really special for her, and I love that she's here celebrating."

