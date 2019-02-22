After Gisele Bundchen cheered on her hubby, Tom Brady, at the Super Bowl earlier this month, it was his turn to return the favor on Thursday night!

The stunning couple attended the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles, which supports UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability. Bundchen was honored at the event for her environmental activism, and Brady could not have been more proud.

"She’s inspiring to me in so many ways,” Brady tells reporters at the event. "It’s really special for her, and I love that she’s here celebrating."

The Brazilian supermodel looked stunning in a one-shoulder white Stella McCartney gown with a cape train. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the event, posing together on the red carpet and sharing a sweet kiss.

Bundchen and Brady weren’t the only celebrity couple at the event. Courteney Cox and her main squeeze Johnny McDaid also spoke with ET about why they find the gala so important.

"I’ve been supporting this for many years, this exact organization,” Cox tells ET. "We just need to talk about it. We need to keep supporting the people that are helping us and the scientists at UCLA are incredible and they’re making great strides.”

Her Irish musician beau also weighed in on the importance of giving science a public platform.

"Events like this are about giving voice to an idea and more and more we need to talk about climate change, we need to talk about the environment we live in, not just for us today but for generations to come,” McDaid says. "We are leaving behind the world that we live in now to the children that come after us, and we should probably leave an apology along with it because we really haven’t done a good job. Nights like tonight give us a chance to get people together, give voice to the idea, and to bring it up, talk about it.”

