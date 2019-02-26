Pass the Kleenex!



On Tuesday, just weeks after claiming his sixth Super Bowl victory, NFL legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with some moving posts for each other on Instagram.



“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” the 41-year-old pro baller captioned a touching photo of the pair kissing after exchanging vows at the altar. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed!”



“I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” he added. “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

The supermodel wrote back, gushing about her relationship with the athlete in both English and Portuguese.



“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” she wrote alongside several images of the couple throughout the years, including a wedding photo. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family.”



“Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special,” she continued. “May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto [I love you so much].”

After leading the New England Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII, Brady paid a visit to Good Morning America, where he gushed about the support he and their two kids, Vivian, 6, and Benjamin, 9, receive from Bunchen, hinting at what she's given up in order to be there for them.



“I married someone that... I know is my life partner. She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world,” he told Michael Strahan. “The way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams. I can only tell her I love her so much.”



Later, he added: “Football success is one thing, you know? Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that's really important to me, too.”



