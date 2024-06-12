It's safe to say Tom Brady loves his three children infinitely more with each passing day. So, it's only fitting that they surprised their dad with a sweet infinite Zoom video to encapsulate his most storied accomplishments.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video his children made for him ahead of his induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The infinite Zoom video begins with an image of his daughter, Vivian, holding the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 3, 2019 as the father-daughter duo celebrated the Patriots ousting the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, to capture Brady's sixth Super Bowl ring.

Just then, someone's hand pinches the screen and zooms in to show Brady's long list of his accomplishments in the NFL. The kiddos also narrate the sweet video, beginning with Vivian.

"Hey, Dad, we're all so excited to be back in Boston this week," she begins, "and I thought it would be fun to look back at all those amazing years as a Patriot."

Brady shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"My kids surprised me this morning with this video, and I wanted to share it with my Patriot family too," Brady captioned the post. "What a ride. See you tonight New England."

Ahead of the night's ceremony -- which will be held for the first time ever inside a packed Gillette Stadium crowd -- Brady spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier and gushed over his children being his greatest joy.

"There's no greater joy for me than being in these kids' lives and just watching them grow up and mature," Brady said. "And I love when they're with me and I love when they're around the things that I'm doing. These kids make every day of my life better."

Brady, drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round with the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. Brady, who got little attention from NFL scouts after graduating from Michigan, is heralded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and among his most impressive accolades includes commandeering the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, when he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 after trailing 28-7 with 2:12 left in the third quarter to win, 34-28.

Vivian Brady celebrating her father Tom Brady's Super Bowl LIII victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. - Getty

While he went on to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has and always will be remembered for turning the Patriots into a dynasty. In fact, after Brady retired for the second time in early 2023 after 23 marvelous seasons, Patriots owner Robert Kraft waived the requirement that players typically must wait four years before their legacy is formally enshrined. He'll become the 35th Patriot to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

"Pretty amazing," said Brady when asked what it means to receive the honor. "This journey started 24 years ago here and I saw a lot of my teammates last night. Just overwhelmed, I would say, is probably the one word that describes it all ... it's a very unique moment for me. It's just a really cool celebration for all of us tonight. It's really not all about me. It's about us and our teams and what we accomplish together. It'll be really special tonight."

