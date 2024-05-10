Kim Kardashian getting booed during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady wasn't the only thing Netflix edited out. Bert Kreischer says an impromptu bit while getting grilled himself by comedian Sammy Jay also didn't make the cut.

The 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast host appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and called Netflix editing out Kardashian getting booed as "a stupid move." Kreischer then revealed that something involving him also got edited out of the show.

"So we get done [with our set], [comedy partner] Tom [Segura] and I are shaking. We did great. Sammy Jay is next and she's like, 'Yo, Bert. I'm lighting you up. And I'm like, 'OK, whatever.' She gave me a heads up," Kreischer said. "And she did like five minutes on me, just destroying me. And one of the things she said. So, in run-through I had nicotine pouches in a can in my pocket."

Kreischer, however, said that the show's director told him he couldn't keep them in his pocket because they were too distracting. Instead, Kreischer put the pouches in a small bag.

"And she started calling me a fake party animal. That I don't even do drugs. I'm not even dead like all the good ones. I just have sex with my wife," he continued. "And I went into my pocket and I pulled out my nicotine patches and I just wiggled them. And [comedian/roaster Andrew] Schulz goes, 'You got a bag of blow on you?' And the camera's on me in the Forum and the Forum goes nuts. They're like, 'This dude brought coke!' Tommy's like, 'What?!' And then the camera goes off me and I start going [mimics snorting cocaine]."

Kreischer said Segura later told him he was going to go viral because of his joke and "everyone's gonna think you're a cokehead."

"But they it edited out, thank god," Kreischer sighed in relief. "I din't want to have to deal with my daughters. I've been saying 'no pills, no powder' forever. And then Dad's rolling in with half an eight ball."

As for Kardashian, Kreischer may have thought it was a "stupid move" on Netflix's part to make the edit, but he had nothing but praise for her.

"That woman's a gangster. I'm Team Kim, OK? I'm Team Kim," he said. "They booed her top to bottom. I know they edited it out. It was kind of a stupid move."

During last weekend's live event on Netflix, Kardashian took over the dais and began her spiel, but she was interrupted by a chorus of boos that, for a quick second, threw off her delivery. But that was during the live broadcast, and fans who later tuned in to watch the viral moment quickly realized the boos were gone. ET has reached out to Netflix for comment on the edits to the comedy special.

Initially, the reality TV star and businesswoman, 43, took the stage and weathered wildly mixed reactions with some audience members cheering and clapping her on as others loudly expressed their disapproval of her appearance.

"All right, all right," she said at the time, acknowledging the rowdy crowd. Roast host Kevin Hart, 44, even cropped up via his own microphone to tell the audience members to settle down.

After the Netflix event, Kreischer and Segura hosted their 2 Bears 5K on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where the duo reacted after learning that Brady's ex, Gisele Bündchen, was not happy about being a constant target at Brady's roast -- from their failed marriage to her new relationship.

"Oh, that's awesome," Segura told ET when told Bündchen was upset by the jokes made at her expense. "That means everyone did their job."

Kreischer jokingly said he had heard from Bündchen's camp, starting to tell ET about what they told him before cutting himself off to share his real and honest reaction.

"They said-- I don't speak Portuguese, so I don't care what you say," quipped Kreischer.

A source previously told ET that "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast." The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

