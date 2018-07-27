Tom Cruise Convinces a Terrified James Corden to Go Skydiving and It’s Hilarious: Watch!

It may have seemed like a mission impossible to get James Corden to go skydiving but Tom Cruise was up for the challenge!

The 56-year-old action star invited the Late Late Show host, 39, to do a jump from 15,000 feet with him in Perris Valley, California, and the British comedian agreed, airing the clip during Thursday’s show.

“I’m just so impressed that James is going skydiving,” Cruise said. “Between you and me I was half expecting him to text me and tell me he was cancelling.”

“I’ve actually been trying to get ahold of Tom for the last few days to cancel, but apparently I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden quipped. “So I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning.”

Corden was visibly nervous prior to the jump, and wasn’t pleased to learn that Jay Leno was another late night host who had already skydived on camera.

As they prepped for the jump, Corden created a hand symbol to show if he’d soiled himself, they created a dance routine, and a symbol for the Late Late Show.

“Worst part of this is, if we both die, I will get zero press,” Corden joked to Cruise. “I will be a footnote. The story will be, ‘Tom Cruise dies, also that guy who occasionally drives around in the car was there.’”

Once they finally got in the plane, they called Corden’s wife, Julia, and Cruise promised to take care of her if something were to happen to Corden.

“Don’t say that,” Corden said into the phone. “What do you mean a better life?”

Eventually they made the jump, and Corden forgot all of the hand motions they’d rehearsed as Cruise looked to be having a ball in the air. Watch the clip to see what happens!

Cruise recently opened up to ET about the wild stunts still left on his daredevil bucket list. Watch the clip below to see what he said:

