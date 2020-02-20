Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Once Crashed Her Party by Scaling a Fence

Tom Cruise knows how to make an entrance! During an appearance on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson recalled throwing parties when they were teens at the home of their mom, Goldie Hawn, and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

Kate said that she used to be paranoid at the events and would monitor the guests entering the soirees.

"I just always wanted to make sure everything worked out OK," she explained before recalling one party in particular.

"I'm standing at the door making sure people who aren't supposed to be at the party aren't coming in," she shared. "There's, like, 400 people in my parents' house, and I'm kind of freaking out a bit. The control freak in me is like, 'This is not OK.'"

That's when she saw someone crashing the event.

"I see someone scaling, literally scaling, an eight-foot gate at my parents' house. I'm literally freaking out," she said. "They come off and do a back handspring thing. I'm about to yell at this guy, and it's Tom Cruise! And I was like, 'Oh, I didn't realize you were coming to our party.' He was like, 'I heard there was a party.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, Tom, come on in!'"

Kate went on to gush about the 57-year-old action star, saying, "He IS Mission: Impossible! It was wild."

Kate isn't the first person to recently bring up the Top Gun: Maverick star. Justin Bieber also opened up about his decision to challenge the actor to a fight during his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with The Late Late Show's James Corden.

Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

7 Epic Moments From Justin Bieber’s 2020 Carpool Karaoke This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Challenged Tom Cruise to a Fight in Hilarious New 'Carpool Karaoke'

Tom Cruise Takes Flight in Action-Packed 'Top Gun: Maverick' Super Bowl Trailer

Tom Cruise Read Reports on How His 'Top Gun: Maverick' Co-Stars Did During Their Aviation Training

Related Gallery