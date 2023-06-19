Tom Cruise is down for a team-up with Scarlett Johansson! The Mission: Impossible star has nothing but praise for the celebrated actress.

Cruise spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on Sunday in Rome, while promoting his new film, Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One, and he opened up about recent comments from Johansson, expressing interest in working with him in the future.

"I'd love to make a movie with her!" Cruise shared with a smile.

Johansson recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Asteroid City, and she was asked who was an actor she hadn't yet worked with that she'd really like to. Without hesitation, Johansson said, "I’d love to work with Tom Cruise."

It seems the feeling is clearly mutual.

"I've been wanting to make movie with her," Cruise shared. "She is enormously talented. So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously."

Cruise added that it "sound like I'm gonna" end up working with her in the future, almost assuredly.

And there's no shortage of projects for Cruise to work on, either. He's still filming the follow-up to his new film, Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part Two, and has numerous other projects in the works.

"I like working on several things," Cruise shared. "It's like, 'Now we only have one film to make. There was a time we we're doing Top Gun and Mission: Impossible... now we only have one movie."

"After we finished the film... I turned to [director Christopher McQuarrie] like, 'You know, we got to start thinking about we're gonna do next summer,'" he added.

When asked what he does to relax, and to take a break, Cruise explained, "This is what I do. I make movies! This is it. I love it. I absolutely love it. This is a privilege."

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters July 12.

