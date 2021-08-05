Tom Daley Shows Off Latest Knit Creation in Celebration of the Tokyo Olympics
Tom Daley is back at it with another knitting project! The 27-year-old British Olympian took to Instagram Thursday to show off his latest creation, which is dedicated to his time at the Tokyo Olympics. The gold medal-winning diver knit a cream cardigan, embroidered with the British flag, the Olympic rings and the word, Tokyo, in Japanese.
"When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future. I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!," Daley shared of the beautifully crafted piece.
He continued, "On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese! 🇯🇵🔥."
"So I finished the jumper and here we are," he said in a separate video. "This says Tokyo…we’ve got GBR, we’ve got Union Jack…thoughts and opinions please but be nice."
Daley was spotted working on the special team GB cardigan while poolside at the games over the last week and social media was very much here for his latest creation.
The diver first made headlines after he was spotted in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final on Day 9 of this year's Olympic Games earlier this month, where he passed the time between dives knitting something out of pink and purple yarn.
While it may come as a surprise to those who are only peripherally familiar with the acclaimed diver, Daley is an avid and very devoted crafter, with an entire Instagram page, @madewithlovebytomdaley, devoted to his creations.
After winning the gold in the Men's Synchronized 10m Platform event -- the first Olympic gold medal in his storied diving career -- he took to Instagram to reveal that he'd knit a small cozy for his treasured medallion, to keep it safe. The knit creation featured the U.K. flag on one side, and the flag of Japan on the other.
"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," Daley shared. "This morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched."
