Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are trying to keep themselves busy while recuperating in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a health update with his fans on Tuesday, and opened up about how he's feeling after being released from a Queensland hospital earlier this week.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," Hanks wrote alongside a snapshot of one of his many vintage typewriters, which he has with him while recovering at a rented house in Australia.

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points," Hanks added.

"I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," Hanks continued, making light of the debate his previous post sparked regarding his use of Vegemite - a traditional Australia food spread. "[And] I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love."

The actor closed out the update with a message of unity, writing, "We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which the actor plays Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed in a statement to ET last week that they were working with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the virus.

Hanks first revealed that he and his wife had contracted coronavirus last Wednesday in another instagram post.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

