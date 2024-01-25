Tom Hollander shared a hilarious mix-up that involved him accidentally receiving a seven-figure bonus check intended for Marvel star Tom Holland. The revelation unfolded during Hollander's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

Hollander, best known for his roles in The White Lotus and The Night Manager, revealed that he often gets mistaken for the younger Marvel actor, especially in "non-visual contexts." This confusion reached unexpected heights when Hollander received an email from the accounts department of his agency, which briefly represented Holland.

The 56-year-old actor recounted the incident, saying, "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000." During the interval, Hollander checked his email and found a message from the agency, stating that they were sending his "first box-office bonus for The Avengers."

Despite initial doubts about his involvement in The Avengers, Hollander decided to open the email. To his astonishment, he discovered a seven-figure sum that was not his salary but Holland's first box-office bonus. Reflecting on the mix-up, Hollander humorously mentioned that Holland was only "20 or something" at the time, and his sense of smugness quickly disappeared.

"That’s showbiz," Hollander remarked. "It’s up, it’s down, it’s hero, it’s zero."

While the actor did not disclose the exact amount of the check, it is well-known that Holland has garnered substantial earnings for his portrayal of Spider-Man. Parade reported that Holland earned $1.5 million for the first Spider-Man film, with his salary increasing to a reported $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Aside from the financial confusion, Hollander shared a lighthearted anecdote about often being mistaken for Holland in social situations. He joked that people are initially "very, very excited" to meet him but quickly become "confused then disappointed" when they realize he isn't the younger Marvel actor.

As for Hollander, he now stars as Truman Capote in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, premiering Jan. 31 on FX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

