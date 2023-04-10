Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Have Dueling Events Amid Scandoval
Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had dueling events over the weekend.
Sandoval took the stage on Friday and Saturday to perform with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, in Los Angeles and Montclair, California.
The musician went shirtless for both performances and wore black low-rise sequin pants.
Meanwhile, Madix, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney hosted an "Emo Nite" party held at the Avalon in Hollywood, California, on Friday night.
Page Six reports that Shay was heard saying, "F**k Tom!" and, "I said, 'f**k Tom,' in case you didn’t hear me," as a hard rock version of Kelly Clarkson’s "Since U Been Gone" played.
The ladies were also seen on stage, wearing "Every Nite is VPR Nite" sweaters while dancing and singing.
The outlet adds that Madix then stuck her middle finger up in the air while The All-American Rejects' song, "Gives You Hell," played in the background.
As many know, Madix and her reality TV cast members have been embroiled in an affair scandal, now dubbed "Scandoval." Last month, news broke that Madix and Sandoval, her boyfriend of nearly 10 years, called it quits after she discovered he was having an ongoing affair with Raquel Leviss.
Sandoval and Leviss' affair began over the summer, in July 2022, but it wasn't until March that she saw an inappropriate video of Leviss pop up on her then-boyfriend's phone. Madix dumped Sandoval after her discovery.
