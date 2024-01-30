Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck marked his 79th birthday on Monday, surrounded by the love and admiration of his co-stars from the long-running police procedural drama.

Several members of the Blue Bloods cast took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to the iconic actor. Abigail Hawk, who portrays Detective Abigail Baker, shared a group photo on Instagram with co-stars Robert Clohessy (Lieutenant Sidney Gormley) and Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore).

The trio gathered around Selleck and a spectacular blue birthday cake adorned with a police hat, a badge, and the New York City skyline. Hawk captioned the photo, "💙Happiest birthday, boss. We're the luckiest!💙 #bluebloods #thedreamteam #magnumpi #commissionerreagan."

Bridget Moynahan, who plays ADA Erin Reagan, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, calling Selleck the "best TV Dad there is." Donnie Wahlberg, Selleck's on-screen son, Detective Danny Reagan, also shared a heartfelt birthday message, referring to Selleck as his "dear friend and TV dad."

Even the official Blue Bloods Instagram account joined the celebration, honoring Selleck with a solo photo of him in character as NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, accompanied by the caption, "Happy birthday to the legend, Tom Selleck. 🎉”

The birthday festivities come as Blue Bloods approaches its 14th and final season. The popular series, which premiered in September 2010, has been a staple of CBS' Friday night lineup. Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf, presidents of CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, expressed their gratitude for the show's contribution to the network's legacy in a joint statement last November.

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS' legacy," Reisenbach and Stapf said. "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base."

Blue Bloods’ final season will be split into two parts, with the first half set to air in February and the second half expected in the fall. Fans will also have the option to stream the show on Paramount+.

The decision to conclude the series was announced in November, with cast members reportedly taking a 25 percent pay cut to facilitate production costs and allow for the show's continuation through its 14th season. Blue Bloods has been the second-longest-running scripted series on CBS after NCIS.

Season 14 will premiere on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. PT/ET on CBS.

