Tom Welling and Fiancee Jessica Rose Lee Welcome Their First Child

Congrats are in order for Tom Welling and his wife-to-be, Jessica Rose Lee!

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Thomson Wylde Welling, on Saturday, Jan. 5, Lee announced on Instagram. "8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE @tomwelling," the Saddle Club founder captioned a sweet partial shot of her newborn son's face and tiny hand. Welling and Lee went public with their engagement in early 2018, and announced they were expecting "new life in the new year" in a sweet shot posted to Lee's Instagram in September.

The notoriously private Smallville star has yet to post about the happy news on his social media feeds, though he shared that he was "#thankful #thankful #thankful" for the couple's impending bundle of joy back in November.

Welling isn't the only star to be celebrating new life in the new year. His Cheaper By the Dozen co-star, Hilary Duff, welcomed a daughter, Banks Violet, with her fiance, Matthew Koma, in October. See how the actress is adjusting to life with baby no. 2 in the video below!

