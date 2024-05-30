Toni Braxton is opening up about that photo.

Days after the 56-year-old made headlines for sharing a topless photo on Instagram, she revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier what prompted her to post the sexy pic.

"I was feeling myself. I'm feeling myself, so I thought I'd show it," she told ET on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride of Die. "... I wanted people to know that 50s is still sexy and it's OK and don't be afraid to age. I felt a little some kind of way when I turned 50, but I'm OK. I'm alright about it."

Toni Braxton attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' on May 30. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Her latest outing was decidedly more family friendly as she attended the premiere with her sons, Diezel, 21, and Denim, 22. She shares her adult children with her ex, Keri Lewis.

The trio was dressed in Miami Vice-themed looks, Braxton said of her and her sons' light-colored coordinating suits. While her boys wore collared shirts under their suits, Braxton opted to go shirt-free for her ensemble.

Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, Toni Braxton and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' on May 30. - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

The occasion certainly called for the show-stopping looks as Braxton was delighted to support Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's upcoming release.

"They're fantastic. They're trendsetters," Braxton said of the men. "They introduce the good and the bad boys and they made it hot and sexy. That's my generation. Our generation, good and bad boys, which I love. I'm excited to be a part of that. It's great."

As for her own career, Braxton is busy with her and Cedric the Entertainer's Las Vegas residency, Love and Laughter.

"I'm having so much fun. Cedric's fantastic," she said. "He's even letting me tell jokes and he's singing, so we're having a great time."

When ET spoke to the duo back in March, Cedric revealed why he and Braxton decided to team up for the project.

"We love great music, we love to get together, laugh, and be family and friends, so we thought, 'Why not?'" he said. "This was just a beautiful opportunity to come together and be on stage."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 7.

RELATED CONTENT: