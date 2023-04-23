Calling it quits! Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are divorcing after more than two years of marriage.

Garrn shared the news in a post to her Instagram story on Friday, writing, "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce."

"We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca," she continued in her story post -- which has since expired -- referring to the couple's 1-year-old daughter. "Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Pettyfer has not yet addressed the statement posted by Garrn. His most recent post on Instagram came the same day as Garrn's announcement, in which Pettyfer celebrated the production wrap on his upcoming Guy Ritchie film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Garrn, 30, and Pettyfer, 33, were first romantically linked in February 2019, at Elton John's annual Oscar party.

Pettyfer proposed the following December, and the pair tied the knot in a ceremony at the Berner Schloss manor in Hamburg, Germany, in October 2020. Garrn and Pettyfer then later welcomed their daughter, Luca, in July 2021.

Before Garrn, Pettyfer was rumored to be engaged to ex-girlfriend Marloes Horst in 2017, and reportedly also had a brief engagement to Riley Keough in 2012.

Garrn's first high profile romance was with Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she dated for a year and a half, in 2013 and 2014. She dated NBA player Chandler Parsons the following year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Pettyfer Marries Toni Garrn: See the Pic!

Alex Pettyfer Describes His Rocky History With Channing Tatum: He 'Does Not Like Me'

Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko

Drake Bell Claims He Found Out His Wife Filed for Divorce Online

Related Gallery